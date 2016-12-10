The Pros and Cons of Professional Book Editing

When you self-publish your book, you technically do all the work yourself. This includes book editing which entails you to put in a huge amount of time making sure your book is good enough to print. There is also the added pressure that your work must be perfect. This is because mistakes may damage your chances of selling your book in the future.

This is a why a good number of authors are having their books edited professionally. Of course there are pros and cons to having your book edited professionally. But before we delve into that, let’s find out more about what book editing really is.

What is Book Editing?

The term edit means to make changes, and Book Editing is just that. Have you ever wondered how published books have very little errors or corrections? This is because a book editor went went through it. A book editor makes the manuscript ready for printing. He cuts out what doesn’t fit, what is nonessential to the purpose of the story. He enhances the major points, drawing attention to places where the audience should focus

Advantages

1. Your book is given a more professional feel

Although you make have an unshakable belief in your skills as a writer, you are still just an amateur compared to a professional book editor. They do it for a living thus you can rest assured that they are much better at it than you. When it comes to book editing experience is key.

2. Attention to detail

When it comes to book editing, attention to detail is very important. Although you might think that it just a waste of money and you can do it yourself or have someone do it for you, think again. Always remember that professional book editors are highly skilled at editing and have a high level of attention to detail.

3. Your book will have a higher chance of success

There really is no fool proof way to success, but there are some things that you can do to help your chances. Hiring a professional book editor is one way. Book editors are in this profession because they know what they are doing. But you should not hire the first book editor that comes your way. Ask for some prior experience and check on his or her past work.

4. It is a good investment

Setting out to write your own book is already a costly endeavor. You already knew what you were getting into. Just think of it this way. It is a very good investment, because a professionally edited book is a great way to attract buyers.

5. It will help you grow as a writer

One of the best things that you can get by working with a professional editor is that you can learn from him or her. Working with a professional can help you to develop an eye for detail and you can ask for advice in how to make your book attractive to readers.

Disadvantages

1. The quality of work varies

Not all book editors are experts. You have to know this before you have your book edited. This is why when you do decide to have your book edited, make sure that you choose an experienced one. You can choose from freelance agency sites. From these sites you can see their experience and portfolios. From there you can make a decision on whether to hire or not

2. The prices may vary

As it was earlier the quality of book editors may vary. It all really depends on the amount of work experience a book editor has. Thus the more experience a book editor has, the higher the price gets.

3. It may be a bit pricey

Book editing is a very work intensive process. And depending on the number of words your book has the more expensive it can get. Although you may consider it pricey, please remember that book editing takes a lot of work and concentration and a well edited book becomes so much more attractive to readers.

How much does book editing cost?

As a norm book editing costs around $30-50 per hour, where the average is $35. An experienced editor may be able to edit ten pages per hour. And they would usually earn $0.014 a word if they charge $35 an hour.

Is it worth it?

Now we answer the important question, Is Book editing really worth it? Although there may be no way for you to really guarantee your books success, a thorough book editing is as close as you can get. Remember that a well edited book is very attractive to potential readers.

Imagine yourself a reader looking for a new book to read and you glance upon a book that catches your fancy, its title draws you to it and the synopsis at the back speaks to you. Even the book cover design is very attractive to, then you open it and start to read. After reading for a bit, you notice that it has a lot of grammar mistakes. You change your mind and don’t get the book.

This is the effect that bad editing does to a book’s sales. Thus it is very important that you have a professional look in your work. Remember that this may be the one factor that makes or breaks your book’s chances of being sold.

On the subject of book editing, the BookVenture publishing company has also released a new service that will surely prove useful to perspective authors everywhere. BookVenture’s Extensive Editorial Service provides in-depth editing of your manuscript that will refine it to its best quality, taking away any glaring factual inaccuracies and content mistakes. Regardless of your book’s genre, this editorial service will enhance the quality of your work making it a more realistic and immersive read.