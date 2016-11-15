8 Tips on How to Make Your Book Signing a Success

Book promotions are both highly immersive yet hectic work. On one part book promotions can be very fulfilling, because your sole mission on a book promotion is to spread as much news about your book as possible.

But it can also be quite difficult because it takes a huge amount of work to get your book into the mainstream. Which is why you need to adapt book promotion techniques that work. One such technique is Book Signings. Book signings are usually events that are held at bookstores and libraries. The main highlight of the event is when the visiting author conducts a signing for people who attends the event.

Book signings are popular because the visiting writers tend to draw in their fans to have their books signed. The more popular the author the more successful the event. This event is both beneficial for both the author and fans.

On the part of the author, the book signing adds to his popularity and also gives him the chance to keep in touch with his fan base. For the fans, they are given the chance to have their books signed and if they are lucky even converse with the author. Which is why it is imperative that the Book Signing be a success. Here are some tips on how to make this happen.

1. Do not limit yourself to Bookstores and Libraries

It is usually the norm to hosts Book Signings in bookstores and libraries. But even though it is the norm that does not mean that you follow it. There are many places that you can hosts your book signing. It can be in a café where people can just lounge around and be more at ease or at a comic book convention. It is also a good idea that you match your venue to the theme of the book.

If your book is a mystery novel you should have your book signing at a place that is associated with mystery novels. All in all the important thing to remember is that you should make the place as comfortable for your fans as possible.

2. Ask help from family and friends

Your family is your primary help when it comes to planning a book signing event. Technically their help is for free and you do not need to compensate them in any other way. The same when you were only writing a book, your family and friends were your primary support group. And this is not so different either. Make the event into a family gathering and this will not only help your book promotion campaign but also give your family a time to bond and grow even closer.

3. Use Social Media to get word out

When it comes to advertising Social media is the in thing right now. So if you are knowledgeable in using Social Media, it is a good idea to use it to its highest potential. You can use Facebook to advertise your book for free and other social media sites to spread word of your book venture even further.

4. Use Old media to get the word out

Although social media is the in thing right now. It still pays if you are also able to use old media to advertise your work. What is meant by old media are the newspapers, TV advertising and other more concrete media forms used in the past. You can have your book advertised in newspapers, You can also have it shown in magazines and TV commercials. The main intent of using old media is that a larger demographic are using old media in this day and age. This demographic usually consist of older adults and senior citizens, and through use of old media you can reach them better and inform them about your book.

5. Utilize proper timing for your book signing

When it comes to book signings proper timing should be observed. Book signings are technically events and should be scheduled to fit the schedules of the attendees. It is advisable to set the book signing during the weekend, so that people’s schedules are more open and there are few chance of the event being disrupted by work and other matters.

6. Treat the Book Signing as it truly is…. An Event

The book signing is an event, no matter how you label it otherwise it is still an even and should be treated as one. People go to events to be entertained so it is necessary that the schedule has entertaining segments to it. It is also important that the invitation for the book signing is attractive and aimed at enticing fans to come.

7. Be genuine and friendly with fans

Fans go to book signings for many reasons. One reason is that they want to have their books signed by their favorite author, another would be to have fun and talk with fellow fans about the book and why they like it. But the most probable reason would be that they want to meet their favorite authors face to face.

Which is why it is always a good idea to be as polite and nice to your fans as much as possible. Being pleasant with your fans and going the extra mile and writing a unique message on their books will make you seem more approachable. Remember, without your fans you will have no chance in promoting and selling your book.

8. Enjoy it!

Book signings are some of the most enjoyable parts of being a writer, this is because you are given the chance to see how your book affect other people. So if you are given the chance to have your very own book signing, enjoy every minute of it.